Atria Investments Inc Buys 7,506 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFEB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,073,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,684,000 after buying an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 6.2% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.9 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.