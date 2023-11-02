Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

