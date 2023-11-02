Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after buying an additional 28,137,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,202.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,451,000 after buying an additional 3,271,085 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

