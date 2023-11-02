Atria Investments Inc Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 62,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 341.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

MSI stock opened at $280.42 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.50 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

