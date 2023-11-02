Atria Investments Inc Has $5.46 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.21 and its 200-day moving average is $105.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

