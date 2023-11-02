Atria Investments Inc Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,906 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,753 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 69,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 150,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,890,000 after buying an additional 103,835 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 6,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Target Trading Down 1.1 %

TGT stock opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

