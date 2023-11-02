Atria Investments Inc Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,218 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $116.41 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $260.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day moving average is $160.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

