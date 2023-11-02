Atria Investments Inc Has $7.21 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $81.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

