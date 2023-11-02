Atria Investments Inc Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VPL stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

