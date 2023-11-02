Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $108.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.40. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

