Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Shares of PAYX opened at $108.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.45.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

