Atria Investments Inc Purchases 8,365 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,603 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 73,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 414,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 34,014 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 390,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,717 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 32,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

