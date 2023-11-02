Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 457 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Up 0.8 %

CMI opened at $218.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

