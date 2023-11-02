Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 31,705 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

JHMM stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.