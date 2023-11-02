Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,269 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tlwm raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target (down from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.82.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $237.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $264.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

