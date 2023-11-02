AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Decreased by Motco

Motco trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in AT&T were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:T opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on T. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

