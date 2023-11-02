Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.45

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Aukett Swanke Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.48. The firm has a market cap of £3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.47.

About Aukett Swanke Group

(Get Free Report)

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers architectural design services, including master planning, interior design, and fit-out capability; and executive architectural delivery services under the Veretec brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aukett Swanke Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aukett Swanke Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.