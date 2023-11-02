Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382,971 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 162.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Avantor by 27.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.80. 711,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,818,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avantor

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.