Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $22.50

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Avantor from an outperform rating to an inline rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Avantor Stock Down 0.1 %

AVTR opened at $17.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $342,202,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Avantor by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,128,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,175,000 after buying an additional 6,736,666 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in Avantor by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 11,265,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,397,000 after buying an additional 6,123,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,879,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

