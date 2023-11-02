Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Position Increased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Aviat Networks worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 527.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 179,410 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 159,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135,185 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 106,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Aviat Networks by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 103,808 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 15.3 %

Aviat Networks stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.52. 86,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,413. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $357.69 million, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $91.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVNW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $451,129.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,726 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,603.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $183,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,630.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $451,129.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,429,603.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,629 shares of company stock worth $641,583. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aviat Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Stories

