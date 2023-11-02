Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $353.00

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 353 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 365 ($4.44), with a volume of 14603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.50).

Avingtrans Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 391.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 407.61. The firm has a market cap of £122.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,905.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Avingtrans Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,631.58%.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

