Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.24 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 500.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $21.70 EPS.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CAR stock opened at $164.00 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $153.55 and a 12-month high of $251.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.61. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAR. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $1,369,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

