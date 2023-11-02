Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.45. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,069,500. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.2% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 147,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 52,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $2,637,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $3,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

