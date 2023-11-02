Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 0.44 (LON:BCPT)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BCPT stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.85) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. The company has a market capitalization of £491.09 million, a PE ratio of -266.95 and a beta of 0.84. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 98 ($1.19). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 71.93.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

