Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $420,569,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 616.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,342,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,120 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 495.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 109.3% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 187,528 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:L opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $65.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.