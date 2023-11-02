Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 576 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,099,000 after purchasing an additional 320,018 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,724,000 after purchasing an additional 277,228 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $187.04 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.30 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,979 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.