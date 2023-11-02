Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.31 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $139.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.