Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,880 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in IQVIA by 22.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 206,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,349,000 after buying an additional 37,661 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in IQVIA by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 46.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 179.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,964,000 after purchasing an additional 191,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.64.

Shares of IQV opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

