Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,477 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Qorvo by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,459,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,808,000 after acquiring an additional 464,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $87.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $114.59.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.