Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 191,753 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,753 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $12,433,750,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCL opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

