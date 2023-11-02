Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,784 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

