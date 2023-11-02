Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 21,597 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 719.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $101.56 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.