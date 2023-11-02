Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,242,923,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

