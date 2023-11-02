Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.5 %

IQV opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.95.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile



IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

