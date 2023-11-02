Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,044 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 79.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,493,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,454,000 after buying an additional 662,807 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $80,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,155,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at about $67,008,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 267.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 277,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $131.46 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $212.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

