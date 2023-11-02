Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.05% of NovoCure worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,690,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,661,000 after purchasing an additional 719,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NovoCure by 22.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,255 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NovoCure by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 51,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $120.03.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. SVB Leerink began coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lowered NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

