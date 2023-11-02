Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,070 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $112.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

