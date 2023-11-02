Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 138,730 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.22% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,869 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $19,009,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

IOVA opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

