Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.32% of Oatly Group worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group Trading Down 3.1 %
OTLY stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Oatly Group
Oatly Group Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oatly Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.