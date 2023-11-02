Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,631 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $4,498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,821,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $84,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,486,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $4,498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,821,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,655,675. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

