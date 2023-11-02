Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 12,175 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 208.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,084,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,672,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eaton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $214.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.38 and a 200-day moving average of $199.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $148.96 and a 1-year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

