Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of BAX opened at $32.79 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,127,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 475,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after acquiring an additional 192,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,971,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,919,000 after acquiring an additional 170,213 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Baxter International by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 480,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

