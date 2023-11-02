Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

BLPH opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458,737.50, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bellerophon Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $107,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

