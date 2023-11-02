BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $516,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens cut shares of BellRing Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

