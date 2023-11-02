BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.10

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 34310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens lowered shares of BellRing Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company's revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,107,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,937,000 after buying an additional 333,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,547,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,438,000 after purchasing an additional 751,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

