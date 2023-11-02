Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 196.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 2.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $223.57 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGFV. StockNews.com began coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

