Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 196.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Performance
NASDAQ BGFV opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 2.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BGFV. StockNews.com began coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
