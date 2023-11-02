BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.21

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 630680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCRX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,495,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,090,000 after buying an additional 670,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,263,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,338,000 after acquiring an additional 874,346 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,420,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,618,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 333,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

