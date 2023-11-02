Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.99

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 53542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,035.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,014.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,454,682. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 304,181 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,138. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

