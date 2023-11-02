Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.34). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 59.97% and a negative net margin of 464.96%. The company had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of BNGO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 297,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,405. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bionano Genomics to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,719 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,482,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,961,000 after buying an additional 1,050,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,617,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after buying an additional 595,830 shares in the last quarter.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

