BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from BlackRock AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOA opened at $50.96 on Thursday. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 60.00% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

